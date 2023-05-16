110 ° Day Contest
Police: Man accidentally shoots, kills twin brother during fight

Deputies say two men were shot and one man was stabbed during the fight in Semmes, Alabama. (WALA)
By Ariel Mallory and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:05 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - An Alabama man accidentally shot and killed his twin brother during a fight with another man, WALA reports.

Deputies say two men were shot and one man was stabbed in Semmes, Alabama, around 8 p.m. Friday.

Semmes police and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they rushed to a home after shots were fired.

According to Capt. Terri Hall, 52-year-old Walker Coleman walked to a house and started yelling for the people inside to come out.

“So basically what transpired, Mr. Coleman was yelling some stuff from the street on Western Hills Drive,” Hall said. “Two brothers came out and a physical altercation ensued.”

Hall says 37-year-old Brenton and Trenton McVay came out and started beating Coleman with weapons.

According to investigators, that’s when Coleman then pulled out a knife and stabbed Brenton McVay.

Hall says Brenton McVay started pistol whipping Coleman, causing his gun to fire, and the bullet hit his brother Trenton McVay in the chest.

“One of the brothers pulls out a gun and begins beating Mr. Coleman with the gun. That gun goes off, resulting in Mr. Coleman getting struck in the hand and Trenton McVay dying,” Hall said.

Hall says both Brenton McVay and Coleman are in stable condition at the hospital.

Neither are in custody or under arrest. She says the district attorney’s office will decide if they could face charges.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with Trenton McVay’s funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

