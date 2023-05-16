110 ° Day Contest
Police ID suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix

Eberto Juan Hernandez Jr., 38, is facing several charges including aggravated assault on an...
Eberto Juan Hernandez Jr., 38, is facing several charges including aggravated assault on an officer.(Arizona's Family/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who allegedly raised a gun toward police, leading to an officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix over the weekend, has been identified as Eberto Juan Hernandez Jr., 39.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a home near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road about a man firing shots in the backyard. When officers arrived, police say Hernandez came to the door and fired several shots at the floor before retreating further into the house. After Hernandez came back to the door a short time later and reportedly raised a gun towards police, one officer opened fire but missed.

Police say Hernandez came back to the door for a third time and reached for his waistband when another officer used a less-lethal 40mm foam baton. Hernandez once again went back into the home but surrendered a short time later. No one was seriously hurt.

Hernandez has since been booked into jail on several charges including aggravated assault on an officer. Tuesday morning, the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association released a statement regarding the arrest of Hernandez, calling the $100,000 bond set for Hernandez “appallingly low.” The police union made a similar statement earlier this month when a Phoenix officer was attacked while investigating a domestic violence case.

