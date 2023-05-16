Mesa homicide suspect involved in Globe standoff, shooting identified

GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. Marshals have identified the homicide suspect who was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff and shooting involving officers in Globe on Friday. Joseph Pratt, 46, was arrested by U.S. Marshals, who were searching for him in connection to a deadly robbery at a Mesa business in March and other weapons violations.

On May 12, Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force in Globe found Pratt near Golden Hill and Russell Road. Pratt allegedly shot at officers as they approached him and then barricaded himself inside a home while continuing to fire at the officers.

Authorities from the Mesa Police Department and Apache Junction SWAT Teams, the Globe Police Department and Gila County Sheriff’s Department worked together to negotiate and get Pratt to surrender peacefully. However, according to the U.S. Marshal, Pratt did not come out of the home and was taken into custody through less-lethal force. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Pratt was the second suspect wanted for the deadly Mesa robbery. On May 5, investigators arrested Pratt’s accomplice, 36-year-old Zane Robert Proctor. Police say the two men went inside a business near Alma School Road and University Drive, and one person inside was shot and killed. Proctor alleged that Pratt got into a “tussle” and shot the victim, police said.

No officers or residents were hurt. Authorities have not said what charges Pratt will be facing. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.