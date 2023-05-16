110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Gusty and dusty Tuesday night for metro Phoenix

Outflows from distant thunderstorms will blow across the Valley
Wind gusts topping over 30mph near these storms will be common across southern Arizona.
Wind gusts topping over 30mph near these storms will be common across southern Arizona.(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cloudy and hot Tuesday with a slight chance for mostly dry thunderstorms. Besides some very brief rain in spots, most of the Valley could see gusty and dusty conditions through the nighttime hours. Wind gusts topping over 30mph near these storms will be common across southern Arizona.

Overnight lows will remain high in the upper 70s to low 80s due to the cloud cover. The Valley Metro area and the rest of the county are also under a High Pollution Advisory for ozone levels, which is typical here in the month of May. This humidity push will continue Wednesday and into the end of the week, with unsettled conditions each afternoon.

As the ridge of high pressure gets pushed eastward at the end of the week, thunderstorm activity will mainly be confined to the high terrain surrounding the Valley. Look for some drying and more stable conditions as we roll into the weekend, with highs still reaching triple digits in most places. Little change is expected in this pattern by early next week.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Driver arrested after wrong-way crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

.
Storms possible today in metro Phoenix
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather (12pm) Update for Tuesday, 05/16/23
AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Tuesday, 5/16/2023
High temps will be around 100 degrees the next couple of days and then moderate into the...
Feels like the monsoon out there