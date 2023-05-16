Gusty and dusty Tuesday night for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cloudy and hot Tuesday with a slight chance for mostly dry thunderstorms. Besides some very brief rain in spots, most of the Valley could see gusty and dusty conditions through the nighttime hours. Wind gusts topping over 30mph near these storms will be common across southern Arizona.

Overnight lows will remain high in the upper 70s to low 80s due to the cloud cover. The Valley Metro area and the rest of the county are also under a High Pollution Advisory for ozone levels, which is typical here in the month of May. This humidity push will continue Wednesday and into the end of the week, with unsettled conditions each afternoon.

As the ridge of high pressure gets pushed eastward at the end of the week, thunderstorm activity will mainly be confined to the high terrain surrounding the Valley. Look for some drying and more stable conditions as we roll into the weekend, with highs still reaching triple digits in most places. Little change is expected in this pattern by early next week.

