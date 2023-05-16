Suspects arrested after string of cat burglaries in Glendale, neighboring cities

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a brazen crime spree where homes were burglarized at night while people were asleep. The suspects have been identified as 32-year-old Joseph Sosa and 24-year-old Damariea Doss.

At least 18 break-ins happened in Glendale and neighboring cities between January and April. Police say the suspects would often enter the property through the backyard then force open doors or windows, many of which were unlocked. In some cases, the cat burglars would enter through dog doors. Once inside, police say the suspects would seek out smaller items like purses, credit cards, wallets, keys and gaming consoles. Most of the burglaries happened during the work week between 1:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m.

Detectives made a break in the case after collecting surveillance video from homes and nearby businesses. In at least one home security video, one of the suspects was holding a handgun. Video from area convenience stores, where the suspects would use credit cards to buy snacks, was used to identify one of the cars they were driving and trace it back to Sosa and Doss.

This report is being continuously updated. Check back for updates.

