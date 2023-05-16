Former biotechnologist turned teacher honored with Silver Apple Award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ms. Lubna Numani is a third-grade teacher at Legacy Traditional School in Avondale and the latest Arizona’s Family Silver Apple award recipient.

Ms. Numani has worked in the classroom for a little more than a decade. She started her professional career as a biotechnologist but decided to make the switch to teaching.

“I saw Mother Teresa and I went to convent, and I saw all these nuns dedicating their lives to God,” Ms. Numani said. “The way they treated students and brought their best out without any selfishness and making sure they gave them [their] complete self… that’s always been with me.”

“I am a good biotechnologist,” Ms. Numani said. “I would also make a good teacher. So, I saw the passion and I went back to school and got a degree in education.”

Xylina Tinoco is one of the many parents who are thankful for Ms. Numani’s selflessness to shift careers. She nominated her for the Silver Apple award.

“She has gone above and beyond to ensure our son receives the highest quality education, tailored to his specific learning style,” Xylina said. “From the first day we met Ms. Numani, she welcomed our son with open arms.”

Xylina’s son, Adrian, loves science. She says Ms. Numani makes a concerted effort to keep Adrian engaged in class by incorporating his interests into one-on-one lessons.

“I want to hand you this Silver Apple award because you’re a kind, generous teacher and you’ve helped me face my fears,” Adrian said while presenting Ms. Numani the Silver Apple award at the Arizona Science Center.

Ms. Numani says she is nothing without her students.

“It’s the abilities of our students and their talents, I just need to guide them and bring that out.” Our sponsor, Arizona Bank & Trust, had one more surprise for Ms. Numani. They cut her a check for $1,000 for her to spend however she’d like.

“It makes me feel like I’m contributing. It makes me feel like [I’m] giving back what I’ve been blessed with to return it back to the community.”

