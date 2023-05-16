DUI driver accused of hitting, killing motorcyclist in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A DUI driver is accused of killing a motorcyclist in Gilbert on Monday afternoon. Just after 1:30 p.m., Gilbert police and firefighters were called out to the collision involving the motorcyclist and a driver near Williams Field Road and Val Vista Drive. Emergency crews arrived and rushed the 23-year-old motorcyclist to the hospital, but he later died. He hasn’t been identified.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene, and investigators discovered she was driving under the influence. She was then taken into custody. Investigators haven’t released her name or the charges she may be facing.

Authorities are still working to determine what led up to the crash. Williams Field Road reopened just before 6:30 p.m.

UPDATE: Roadway is now open. Drive with caution Gilbert. — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) May 16, 2023

