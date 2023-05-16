110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Driver’s BAC over 3x legal limit in Phoenix crash that left teen dead, docs say

The Boteilho family was on their way to church when they reportedly tried to swerve to avoid...
The Boteilho family was on their way to church when they reportedly tried to swerve to avoid hitting Godinez-Perez (left).(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police say a DUI driver’s BAC was over three times the legal limit after a wrong-way crash left a teenage boy dead and his family hurt on Mother’s Day. On Sunday at 8 a.m., 36-year-old Bartolome Godinez-Perez was driving on 31st Street when he tried to turn right onto Greenway Road. However, police say Godinez-Perez ran a stop sign instead and began driving the wrong way on Greenway Road. The Boteilho family was on their way to church when they reportedly tried to swerve to avoid hitting Godinez-Perez, but he collided with the family’s car. Investigators say the family of seven was rushed to the hospital, where 13-year-old Josiah Boteilho died.

Court documents say officers saw Godinez-Perez’s eyes were bloodshot and watery. Officers also saw his speech was slurred, he smelled like alcohol and he kept losing his balance. Police tried to do the field sobriety test on Godinez-Perez, but he lost his balance more than five times and couldn’t start the test, investigators said. He also tried to fake the breathalyzer test results by changing his breathing and messing with the mouthpiece when officers tried to give him a test, police said. He was then arrested for DUI.

Investigators say Godinez-Perez’s BAC came back as .256, over three times the legal limit. In an interview with police, he admitted to drinking three Modelos and four White Claws but claimed he didn’t know the White Claws had alcohol in them, court paperwork states. He was booked on one count of manslaughter, one count of aggravated assault and five counts of endangerment.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Boteilho family. If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Driver arrested after wrong-way crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

Family mourns loved one killed in Gilbert crash
On Tuesday, a memorial for Barlett continued growing.
Man who performed CPR on Gilbert crash victim pays respects at memorial
No officers or community members were hurt.
Mesa homicide suspect involved in Globe standoff, shooting identified
Loya is sharing his story and thanking the trauma team at St. Joseph’s Hospital for saving his...
Chandler man who survived dirt bike crash thanks trauma team at St. Joseph’s