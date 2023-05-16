Chandler man who survived dirt bike crash thanks trauma team at St. Joseph’s

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- By the looks of Max Loya, you would never guess that the Chandler man almost died in a dirt biking crash in August 2022. Ahead of Trauma Survivor’s Day on Wednesday, Loya is sharing his story and thanking the trauma team at St. Joseph’s Hospital for saving his life.

Loya has ridden on Arizona Cycle Park countless times, but on that August day, he crashed and only remembers bits and pieces of the aftermath. “The Buckeye EMTs came and hooked me up to morphine, and everything blacked out after that,” he said.

While the father of two was unconscious, he was transported to St. Joseph’s trauma department. “My job is to identify what’s broken and fix it,” said Dr. Jordan Jacobs, St. Joseph’s trauma doctor. Dr. Jacobs noted Loya had broken bones all over his body, but the main concern was his collapsed lungs.

Dr. Jacobs put Loya into a medically-induced coma and put him on life support, an ECMO machine that performed the functions of a lung and a heart so his organs could rest. “When we take patients that are severe enough that take ECMO, there’s a 50% chance they won’t survive,” said Dr. Jacobs. “And then after three weeks, I woke up,” said Loya.

The Chandler man has now fully recovered after months. The shape he was in contributed to his progress that leads us to the present, where Loya was able to meet and thank Dr. Jacobs for saving his life. “Our training is challenging, and for good reason. You want a trauma surgeon that’s been through the rigors and is ready, and Max is what makes it all worthwhile,” said Dr. Jacobs.

Loya said he is forever grateful. “I know there were a lot of hands taking care of me. I’m incredibly grateful for everyone,” he said. The father said he has given up dirt biking for good and is focused on using this second lease of life to be the best he can be.

