Cardinals announce preseason schedule

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1), flanked by teammates, showcase the NFL football...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1), flanked by teammates, showcase the NFL football teams' new uniforms for the 2023 season, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals have announced the specific dates and times for their 2023 preseason schedule, with all games happening in August.

The Cardinals will play their first preseason game on Friday, Aug. 11 at home against the Denver Broncos, their 15th preseason matchup against the Broncos in the last 20 seasons. The Cardinals will stay at home in Week 2 when they take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Aug. 19. The Chiefs will return to State Farm Stadium where they beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

The Cardinals will take on the Vikings at their final preseason game of 2023 in Minnesota on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Single-game tickets for Cardinals home games are available at www.azcardinals.com/tickets, and season-ticket info can be found at www.azcardinals.com/season. Last week, the Cardinals released its regular season schedule that begins on Sept. 10 at Washington.

