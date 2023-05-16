110 ° Day Contest
Cardiac arrest survivor visits, thanks fire officials for care

Jason Dickerson and his family visited Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Engine 58.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Prescott Valley man is counting his blessings after his heart stopped and had to be brought back to life. As a thank you, he visited the first responders who saved his life.

Jason Dickerson and his family visited Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Engine 58 which saved his life to say thank you. Capt. Rick Olson, Engineer paramedic Jake Brunk, Firefighter paramedic Jsron Kirk, and Battalion Chief Brad Davis all arrived at Dickerson’s house and took over CPR and other life-saving measures after Dickerson’s wife gave him CPR until the four arrived.

The couple originally invited the crew to their home and later, the team invited Dickerson and his family to their home--the fire station! Studies show no more than 10% survive cardiac arrest when it happens outside of a hospital, and CPR saves lives. Want to nominate someone for our something good segment? Click here!

