Bill to ban photo enforcement radars on Arizona roads sits at governor’s desk

The photo enforcement radars have been a debate in Arizona for several years.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new bill to ban photo enforcement radars in Arizona now sits at the hands of the governor. On Monday, the House passed SB1234, which would remove all traffic photo enforcement cameras from streets.

Photo enforcement radars have been a debate in Arizona for several years. Cameras are placed on streets or at traffic lights to track speeders and red-light runners. If the radar senses a driver is violating the speed limit or law, it would take a photo, and a ticket would be sent, costing drivers hundreds of dollars in fines and fees.

Research from the National Safety Council has found that two-thirds of people approve the photo radars and say it makes roads safer. While others criticize the radars saying the cameras are expensive and intrusive to drivers.

Gov. Hobbs will have the final stamp of approval on whether SB1234 will go into effect. If approved, Arizona would be the 17th state to ban radar cameras from streets and intersections.

