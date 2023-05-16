Barry Bostwick returns to Phoenix this October for Rocky Horror Picture Show

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Barry Bostwick, known to many cult fans as Brad Majors, will meet and greet fans at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix on Oct. 9 to celebrate the Rocky Horror Picture Show’s 48th anniversary.

Afterward, enjoy the shadow cast’s performance alongside a showing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show film! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at this link. If you’re already a fan of the film, we know you’re shivering with antici...pation.

Bostwick said he enjoys the film and its following so much because of the dedicated fan base and shadow cast. “They make it spectacular entertainment every show. It is nicely naughty!!!” he said. “They bring the party. They invite you to participate. It’s rock and roll!”

There will also be a costume contest and memorabilia display with artifacts and costumes from the film. The Rocky Horror Picture Show film has become one of the longest-weekly showing films in the world.

