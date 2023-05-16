110 ° Day Contest
Arizona Game & Fish seeks homes for tortoises; here’s how you can adopt one for free

Arizona Game and Fish is looking to rehome a record number of tortoises this year.
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a pet that’s a little more unique than just your average dog and cat, we have just the thing.

Arizona Game & Fish still needs help sending home a record number of Sonoran Desert tortoises this year. In February, AZGFD kicked off its Tortoise Adoption campaign to find homes for nearly 300 wild desert tortoises, a record number of orphaned tortoises this year. These tortoises can live up to 80 years and in some cases, up to 96 years. Arizona’s Family sister station in Tucson, 13 News, reported that wildlife biologists at AZGFD are currently caring for 140 rescued or surrendered desert tortoises awaiting their forever homes.

You do have to build them a burrow in your backyard so we do have some examples out here,” said Tegan Wolf, desert tortoise adoption program coordinator. “You do need to have that so they have somewhere to go with the heat and to brumate during the winter.” You also would need to close your backyard, not have an open pool, and no open fire pits.

If you want to adopt one, the process is free but it is a huge time commitment. Interested in learning more? Click here.

