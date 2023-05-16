110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

AP Sources: Unknown man slipped undetected inside home of White House official

FILE - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the...
FILE - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, April 24, 2023. Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Wang Yi held talks in Vienna this week, the latest in a series of small signs that tensions could be easing between the world's two biggest economies.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press and COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:47 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An unknown man managed to slip undetected inside the home of White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, according to two people familiar with the incident. The U.S. Secret Service is investigating.

The door was apparently unlocked, and the intruder was able to get inside Sullivan’s home around 3 a.m. last month, the people said. Secret Service is investigating whether the person intentionally went into the home or whether it was some kind of accident; the person appeared to be intoxicated, the people said. The people were not authorized to talk about an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Sullivan has round-the-clock security. But the agents stationed outside his home did not know that the unknown male accessed inside the Washington home until the man had already gone. Sullivan came outside and told them, the people said.

Security is always a top concern for high-level government officials, but there’s been a more palpable sense of anxiety in recent years as threats to lawmakers and officials are on the rise. The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple’s San Francisco in October.

There was no evidence that the person meant to harm Sullivan or even knew him. The Washington Post first reported the breach.

Meanwhile, additional security measures have been put in place outside Sullivan’s home as a precaution while a review is conducted.

The U.S. Secret Service said in a statement that it was “examining a security incident that took place at a protectee site.”

“While the protectee was unharmed, we are taking this matter seriously and have opened a comprehensive mission assurance investigation to review all facets of what occurred,” according to the statement.

Any deviation from protocol was unacceptable, the Secret Service said.

Certain members of President Joe Biden’s administration get a Secret Service security detail which means their homes are guarded and they receive protection as they move throughout their days outside the White House; it depends on a range of factors including the type of job and whether threats have been made.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Driver arrested after wrong-way crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

Fred Taylor got to take part in his college graduation ceremony eight decades after he received...
101-year-old WWII veteran takes part in graduation ceremony 8 decades later
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson leaves Los Angeles superior Court with his wife Bijou Phillips...
Actor Danny Masterson used drugs, Scientology to get away with raping women, prosecutor tells jury
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the...
LIVE: Biden speaks at Jewish American Heritage Month celebration
FILE - Disney’s motion to dismiss was the latest twist being played out among the entertainment...
Disney asks judge to dismiss DeSantis-appointed board’s lawsuit in latest tit-for-tat
Last Friday, the Molnar quadruplets graduated from the Metro State University of Denver.
Closer than ever: Quadruplets graduate from same university together