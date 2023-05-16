110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Americans facing record $17 trillion household debt

In the first part of 2023, Americans racked up an extra $148 billion in debt on all kinds of bills including mortgages, car loans and student loans.
By Susan Campbell
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Household debt reached a record $17.05 trillion in the first quarter of 2023, with Americans racking up an extra $148 billion in debt on bills including mortgages, auto loans, and student loans.

“You’re seeing a lot of impact of inflation there,” said Thomas Nitzsche, a spokesperson for Money Management International. “When you are taking out a mortgage now, it’s probably reaching the top end of a lot of folks’ budgets.”

According to the New York Federal Reserve Bank of New York, mortgage balances increased by $121 billion in the first quarter. Auto loan balances jumped $10 billion, now totaling $1.56 trillion. Student loan balances increased by $9 billion to reach $1.6 trillion. Though some analysts had predicted credit card debt would top $1 trillion for the first time, balances remained steady at $986 billion.

“Especially with credit card debt, you’re seeing the average interest rate is over 20% on cards, so we’re not so much worried about the balance increasing, but certainly worried about the interest on that balance increasing for those consumers who do roll a balance from month to month,” Nitzsche told On Your Side.

Digging out of debt begins with creating a budget. “The first step is always understanding what’s happening. What’s coming in? What’s going out?” Nitzsche said. “Have a written plan. You can use a spreadsheet. Use an app or 3x5 cards. However you like to do it, but it’s important to have a budget in place.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Driver arrested after wrong-way crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced

Latest News

On Your Side: Household debt on the rise
How to choose the best printer to save money on ink
Consumer Reports takes a look at which inkjet printer will save you the most money.
Consumer Reports: Choosing the best ink printer
Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill that will create a new probate advisory panel. File image.
Gov. Hobbs signs bill for Arizona probate reform