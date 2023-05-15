Woman dead, two injured after crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead, and two others are in the hospital after a car crash in Phoenix on Sunday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a two-car crash near 19th and Glendale Avenues. Officers arrived and found one of the drivers, 20-year-old Essence Burnes, with injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. Her passenger and the driver of the other car were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say Burnes was going through the intersection on 19th Avenue when she was hit by a car on Glendale Avenue. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and police are investigating to determine who ran the red light.

