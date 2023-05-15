110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Win an underwater photoshoot during Talking Stick’s pool party series

You could win the opportunity for an underwater photoshoot at Talking Stick's pool party series!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Talking Stick Resort is bringing a pool party series with headlining musical artists and so much more including a chance to win a very unique photoshoot. The Vibe Ultra Pool Parties said it plans to kick it up a notch this year with a sweepstakes opportunity where the winner gets an underwater photoshoot with an award-winning photographer!

Photographer Sarah Teveldol has been doing these types of shoots for more than 10 years, including one of a mermaid tea party. “It’s just a unique perspective that people aren’t used to seeing, and there’s a lot you can’t control,” she said. “You just kinda gotta let the water paint the picture and go with the flow!”

Check out the video above to see Arizona’s Family reporter Alaina Kwan experience the photoshoot first-hand.

Also this summer, DJs Lucci, Jonis, Mama, Jen Jones, MLBX, and BAYO will all be performing poolside.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
A file photo of the Arizona State Capitol building.
Gov. Hobbs’ aide resigns hours before budget release
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
18-year-old Peter Clabron III was booked into jail on two felonies for the death of 18-year-old...
18-year-old arrested on manslaughter charge for death of Mesa high school football player

Latest News

Pool party series at Talking Stick Resort to win underwater photo shoot
Pool party series at Talking Stick Resort to win underwater photo shoot
Mother’s Day (and the upcoming Father’s Day) are great times to start planning a dream vacation...
Make mom’s dream come true with a family trip
Making memories without breaking the bank
MOTHER'S DAY (GRAY - GENERIC IMAGE)
Check out these Mother’s Day discounts