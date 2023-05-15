Win an underwater photoshoot during Talking Stick’s pool party series

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Talking Stick Resort is bringing a pool party series with headlining musical artists and so much more including a chance to win a very unique photoshoot. The Vibe Ultra Pool Parties said it plans to kick it up a notch this year with a sweepstakes opportunity where the winner gets an underwater photoshoot with an award-winning photographer!

Photographer Sarah Teveldol has been doing these types of shoots for more than 10 years, including one of a mermaid tea party. “It’s just a unique perspective that people aren’t used to seeing, and there’s a lot you can’t control,” she said. “You just kinda gotta let the water paint the picture and go with the flow!”

Check out the video above to see Arizona’s Family reporter Alaina Kwan experience the photoshoot first-hand.

Also this summer, DJs Lucci, Jonis, Mama, Jen Jones, MLBX, and BAYO will all be performing poolside.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.