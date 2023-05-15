110 ° Day Contest
Two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, only one resurfaces

The man has still not resurfaced.
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two adults jumped into Tempe Town Lake late Sunday night, but only one man resurfaced.

Tempe Police responded to reports that someone had jumped off of Mill Avenue Bridge into the water around 11:50 p.m. When they arrived, fire officials and officers found one man in the water and removed him.

He told officials that his friend had also jumped into the lake but didn’t resurface. The search for the other person continues, and no further information is available at this time. It’s unclear if impairment is a factor in the incident.

