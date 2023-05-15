Storm chances continue this week across AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Expect partly cloudy skies today in the Valley with a slight chance of storms. Look for a warmer morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, climbing to 101 this afternoon.

There’s a high-pressure area sitting over the Four Corners region that is drawing moisture into Arizona. This led to storms across the state on Sunday, with gusty outflow winds and dust in the Valley. A few isolated showers hit the Valley as well.

There’s a chance of storms again today, although the higher storm chances remain confined to the higher elevations, including the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains, along with the deserts south of the Valley.

Temperatures are expected to stay unseasonably warm, with highs near 100 through midweek, dropping off only to the upper 90s by the end of the week. Slight storm chances continue for the Valley each day, although the biggest threats continue to be gusty winds, blowing dust, and isolated lightning.

