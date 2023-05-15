110 ° Day Contest
Powerball player buys ticket worth $100,000 from Queen Creek store

Two people are a little wealthier after Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
Two people are a little wealthier after Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There were two very lucky Powerball players in Arizona after Saturday’s drawing.

One person who bought a ticket at Number 1 Food Store, located at 755 W. Highway 89A in Clarkdale, won $50,000. The other hit an even bigger win after buying a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 at a Fry’s Marketplace at 25105 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.

The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday are: 3, 15, 20, 23, 46, Powerball 11. Both tickets matched 4 of the 5 numbers with Powerball. The next Powerball drawing is Monday night with an estimated jackpot of $135 million.

