Popular Phoenix restaurant celebrating final week in business after nearly 50 years

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Popular Italian restaurant Tomaso’s is celebrating its final week in business after nearly 50 years of operation in Phoenix. To commemorate its history, the restaurant is hosting Tomaso’s Throwback Week featuring the full original menu ... and original prices.

Chef Joey Maggiore and his son Tomaso spoke with Ian Schwartz on Good Morning Arizona to talk about what they’re doing to continue the family legacy. “I’m going to take this menu to the next level,” Maggiore said, adding that he plans to hand the business over to his son when he retires. “We treat everyone like family and to make sure the food here tastes the way it does over there--in Italy,” he said. “It’s amazing, it’s sad, but new things will come that are much better.”

While Tomaso’s will be no more, the future of the family business will be across the street in the old bank building called Masetto’s. Joey said he hopes everyone will slow down to enjoy some delightful dishes in true Italian fashion when it opens in January. Click here to learn more about Chef Joey Maggiore and here to learn about the history of Tomaso’s!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.