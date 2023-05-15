Police: At least 3 people killed and 2 officers wounded during shootout in Farmington, New Mexico

(CNN) -- Multiple people were shot and at least three killed in a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, police said in a Facebook post.

Officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect, who was killed on scene, police said. A Farmington police officer and a New Mexico State police officer were both shot, according to CBS affiliate KRQE-TV in Albuquerque. Both officers are being treated for their injuries at a nearby hospital and are listed in stable condition.

“The suspect’s identity is unknown, and there are no other known threats at this time,” police said in the post.

There was no immediate information on where the shooting occurred.

The Phoenix division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) tweeted that it was “responding to a report of a mass shooting” in Farmington.

ATF is responding to a report of a mass shooting in Farmington, NM. Please contact @FPDNM with any inquiries. pic.twitter.com/CA1KtQFE5u — ATF Phoenix (@ATFPhoenix) May 15, 2023

CNN has reached out to the city’s mayor and the New Mexico governor for comment.

Farmington is located in northwestern New Mexico, just south of the Colorado state line.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

