Police arrest 3 teens in shooting outside Walmart in Buckeye

No suspects have been found.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Three teenage boys are in custody after a fight led to a shot being fired outside a Walmart store in Buckeye last week.

On May 9, Buckeye police responded to a possible shooting at the store near Yuma and Watson roads. Witnesses reported several people were fighting near the store entrance, and a shot was fired. Detectives learned that three teens had been fighting someone else outside the store when one of them pulled out a gun and fired at the victim. No one was hurt, and the suspects were gone by the time officers arrived.

On Monday, Buckeye police announced that three teen suspects had been arrested. Police say a 15-year-old was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm while two others, ages 15 and 17, were arrested on felonies, including assault. No details about what led up to the shooting have been released.

