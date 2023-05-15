Phoenix area mom’s family grows while in medical school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix-area mom is not only celebrating her graduation from medical school, but also her growing family!

Carrie McKenna Smith has already been assigned her residency, all while being an awesome mom of three children! As for her secret, she said it involved, “a lot of planning and organization, I think for all moms, but for us especially,” she said. “We knew we wanted to start a family very quickly thereafter!”

Taylor Smith, Carrie’s husband, is a veterinarian who went through a similar medical school process. “I’m just along for the ride,” he said. “I just keep them happy and that’s how we do it!” The couple already had a son before twins arrived in March.

This week, the Smiths will be headed to Minnesota, Carrie to work at the Rochester campus of the MAYO Clinic and Taylor to work as a veterinarian. “I’ll be going into ophthalmology residency up there,” she said. “I graduate on Wednesday, Taylor graduates in a couple of weeks, and we’re going to fly up to Rochester on Friday!”

