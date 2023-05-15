Over 30 rounds fired at Yuma house party that left 2 dead; no suspects found

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Over 30 shots were fired at a house party in Yuma that left two dead and five more injured over the weekend, police say. On Monday, investigators identified the two victims as 20-year-old Ande Blackthunder and 19-year-old Danny Garcia. A 16-year-old boy and another person were flown to Phoenix-area hospitals and are in stable condition, while three others have been released from the hospital, officers said.

On Saturday, just before 11 p.m., Yuma police were called to the shooting at a home near 32nd Street and Highway 195, just south of Interstate 8. Officers arrived and found seven people shot. Garcia and Blackthunder were taken to the hospital, where they later died. The other victims, all boys between 15-19 years old, were hospitalized. More than two dozen shots were fired, and several weapons were found at the scene, police said. Investigators are still working to find out what led up to the shooting, but everyone involved knew each other. The homeowners weren’t home at the time of the shooting, investigators said.

No suspects have been arrested. Authorities believe the shooting wasn’t random. Anyone with information is asked to call Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Up to a $1,000 cash reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

