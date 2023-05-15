110 ° Day Contest
No officers injured after police shooting in north Phoenix

This is the 29th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 37th in the state this year.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:05 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a shooting involving officers on Sunday night.

Details are limited, but Phoenix police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.

Police say no officers or community members were injured, but say the scene is still active and advise the community to avoid the area.

This is the 29th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 37th in the state this year.

