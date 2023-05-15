No officers injured after police shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a shooting involving officers on Sunday night.

Details are limited, but Phoenix police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.

Police say no officers or community members were injured, but say the scene is still active and advise the community to avoid the area.

Phoenix police is currently investigating an officer involved shooting near 39th Ave and Cactus Rd. There are no injuries to officers or community members. The scene is still active. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/w6RiGFwXrk — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 15, 2023

This is the 29th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 37th in the state this year.

