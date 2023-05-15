110 ° Day Contest
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill

FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving measures, but the man died as a result of his injuries.(Gray News, file image)
By Heather Poltrock and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITING, Wis. (WSAW/Gray news) - A 40-year-old man has died after he became stuck in a paper machine at Mativ Inc. Paper Mill in Whiting, Wisconsin.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving measures, but the man died as a result of his injuries.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.

“We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s death of one of our team members at our Whiting facility,” said Jason Free, executive vice president of Operations at Mativ. “We are actively investigating the cause of the incident and are fully cooperating with all authorities. Prioritizing the safety of our employees is our number one goal. We express our sincere condolences to our employee’s family and all others affected by this loss.”

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by a number of agencies, including Plover Fire Department, Plover EMR and Portage County Ambulance.

An investigation is being conducted by the Portage County Sheriff’s Department along with Mativ Inc. Paper Mill.

Whiting is a village south of Wausau in the north-central part of the state.

