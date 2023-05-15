Feels like the monsoon out there

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Humidity levels are up. Highs are in the triple digits. A few areas of the East Valley got a few sprinkles, and we’ve had some blowing dust from outflow boundaries. It seems like the monsoon, doesn’t it? It kind of is on a small, early scale, except that the complicated weather pattern causing this early burst of moisture into Arizona is not usual at all. This pattern looks to hold through at least mid-week, bringing isolated, mainly dry thunderstorms to eastern and northern Arizona, with a few of the storms containing brief, heavy rain. However, we don’t expect any serious rain components to impact the Valley this week.

The pattern bringing moisture in from the east features a strong high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere in the Pacific Northwest. In addition, an area of low pressure off the coast of Baja is located south and west of Arizona. The clockwise circulation around the high and the counter-clockwise rotation around the low are teaming up perfectly to pull moisture into the state from the east. That combined with daytime heating and we’ll see a few thunderstorms the rest of the week in the mountains.

Dewpoints in the Valley are running in the mid-40s. Generally speaking, it doesn’t start to feel really humid around here until dewpoints get into the mid-50s, and we don’t see that this week. High temps will be around 100 degrees the next couple of days and then moderate into the upper-90s by the end of the week.

On this date in 2008, an “early” line of summer thunderstorms dropped off the rim and produced blowing dust with visibilities lower than ¼ of a mile in the east Valley.

