110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Diamondbacks open 9-game road trip against struggling A’s

Arizona Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher celebrates with Geraldo Perdomo (2) after hitting a...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher celebrates with Geraldo Perdomo (2) after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning during a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Capped off by a walk-off victory Sunday afternoon, the Arizona Diamondbacks are running on pure adrenaline after taking three of four against the San Francisco Giants this past weekend.

The club’s next task, a three-game series against the 9-33 Oakland Athletics. With the worst record in baseball, the Athletics don’t pose much of a threat against the 23-18 D-backs, who currently hold second place in the NL West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and hold the first wild card spot in the National League.

However, the Diamondbacks can gain some serious ground with a series win over the A’s, perhaps even a sweep. The Diamondbacks have pitchers Merrill Kelly, Tommy Henry, and Ryne Nelson lined up to start against Oakland, whereas Oakland will have Drew Rucinski, Kyle Muller, and Luis Medina on the mound. Oakland’s three projected starters in have a combined 7.89 ERA this season.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. stayed hot this past weekend, notching the walk-off hit to project the Diamondbacks to a series win on Sunday. Through his last 10 games, Gurriel Jr. is 14/34, batting .414 with four home runs. Dominic Fletcher, the 25-year-old outfielder who was called up on April 30, has made a lasting impression through his two weeks in the show. A key component in the series win against the Giants, Fletcher has batted .429 through his first 13 games.

Tonight’s game in Oakland will start at 6:40 p.m. MST. After the series in Oakland, the Diamondbacks will head up east to face the Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies to round out the road trip.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
A file photo of the Arizona State Capitol building.
Gov. Hobbs’ aide resigns hours before budget release
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
18-year-old Peter Clabron III was booked into jail on two felonies for the death of 18-year-old...
18-year-old arrested on manslaughter charge for death of Mesa high school football player

Latest News

Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a...
Gurriel’s RBI double in 9th sends Diamondbacks past Giants 2-1
Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. celebrates with Josh Rojas (10) after hitting a three...
Diamondbacks open 4-game series against Giants
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during...
D-backs lack of pitching stirs question of legitimacy
Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is congratulated after hitting a solo home run during...
D-backs’ Cuban-born OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. now U.S. citizen