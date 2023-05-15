110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Daughter donates liver to save her mother’s life

A woman in North Carolina gave her mom the gift of a lifetime for Mother’s Day this year. (Source: WRAL, MEREDITH STIEHL, PHOTOS, CNN, Meredith Stiehl/photos)
By Destinee Patterson, WRAL
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WRAL) – A woman in North Carolina gave her mom the gift of a lifetime for Mother’s Day this year.

Meredith Stiehl suffered from non-alcoholic sorosis of the liver for more than eight years.

Doctors told her things were getting serious and she may have a limited time to live and to find a donor.

Eventually, she was offered the option to do a living donor transplant, the first of its kind at University of North Carolina hospitals in 20 years.

Her daughter, Kenan Stiehl, took matters into her own hands and used a kit from Amazon to verify she was a match for her mother.

“I did it for all the future moments – like my wedding and having kids,” Kenan Stiehl explained, adding she also said she did it for little things like shopping trips.

While they can’t get time back from her mother’s sickness, they’re focused on her new quality of life and a stronger bond moving forward.

Both women said they are recovering well from the transplant procedure.

Copyright 2023 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
A file photo of the Arizona State Capitol building.
Gov. Hobbs’ aide resigns hours before budget release
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
18-year-old Peter Clabron III was booked into jail on two felonies for the death of 18-year-old...
18-year-old arrested on manslaughter charge for death of Mesa high school football player

Latest News

The shooter, who police have taken into custody, said he shot a man who broke into the house.
Phoenix police ID suspect shot, killed by homeowner after break-in
FILE - Dr. Monica Bertagnolli speaks at the University of California, San Francisco’s cancer...
Biden chooses cancer expert to lead National Institutes of Health
A family continues to mourn a loved one killed in the Laguna Heights, Texas, tornado.
‘We were in shock’: Father of newborn killed in tornado, family says
The Vice Media bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel...
Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest in a string of digital media setbacks
Left to right, top to bottom: 31-year-old James Bryant, 39-year-old Freddie Crosson,...
2 killed, 4 hurt in shooting at motorcycle club event in Georgia