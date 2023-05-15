110 ° Day Contest
“Because of you, a family isn’t grieving on Mother’s Day”; boy rescues woman from drowning

Now, the Orange Beach community is looking for the anonymous hero
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Updated: 16 hours ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - On Saturday, a Good Samaritan rescued a woman from nearly drowning in Orange Beach.

The harrowing incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at Alabama Point.

Rachael Callahan says she had just sat down to relax on the beach when all of a sudden, she noticed someone struggling in the water.

“I had just looked out at the water and I saw what I thought was a young boy going up and down. I thought I was watching someone die- it was scary and I just jumped up, ran out there and said ‘somebody’- screaming- ‘help him, help him’” she said.

In the crowd of folks, a young man quickly jumped into action.

“This little boy ran right past me. He was about 18. He did not hesitate. He got to the person, and they went to the side in the current. And he got up to the shore and I saw it was a lady. She was probably in her 40s, and she just sat there choking,” explained Callahan. “I believe she got caught in a current and it was just dragging her down.”

Callahan says the woman was with two young children.

On this Mother’s Day, Callahan says she’s thankful a family isn’t grieving the loss of their mom. She says this almost-tragedy hits home.

“Mother’s Day is hard for myself. I lost my child when he was 9 and I wouldn’t want anyone to grieve and go through that. I told that boy yesterday- I said, I was visibly shaken- and I told him, ‘you just don’t realize what you have done.’ He was just so sweet. He just kept saying ‘yes ma’am, yes ma’am’ and he was really humble about it,” she added.

Now, the Orange Beach community is on a quest to find the anonymous hero.

Callahan just wants to honor his heroic act.

“We hear so much bad about our young people these days and yesterday showed me there’s still good people. His parents should be proud of him. They’ve raised a good boy,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

