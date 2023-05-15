110 ° Day Contest
Arizona drivers getting some slight relief at the gas pump ahead of Memorial Day

A driver is fueling their pickup truck at a gas station in Phoenix, Arizona.
Could Arizonans finally see some relief at the gas pump?(azfamily (File))
By Stacker
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Stacker) - The price of oil has fallen over the last week, keeping prices at the pump lower for American commuters. Despite higher demand, prices have remained low, on average, nationwide.

The average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline today is about 10 cents lower than a month ago, and nearly $1 less than they were at this time last year. A gallon of regular gas was $3.54 on average Monday, May 15, according to AAA.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Phoenix-Mesa, AZ metro area using data from AAA.”We’re likely to soon see gasoline prices slip to their largest year-on-year deficit since COVID hit when prices fell over $1 per gallon in 2019. So the relief at the pump has been significant,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Monday.

The average price for gas in Arizona is already $4.20 a gallon, and prices could go up.

Phoenix by the numbers:

Current gas price: $4.97

Arizona Average: $4.67

- 1-week change: -$0.02 (-0.4%)

- 1-year change: +$0.08 (+1.6%)

- Record high gas price: $5.69 (6/15/22)

Current diesel price: $4.54

- 1-week change: -$0.04 (-1.0%)

- 1-year change: $-0.96 (-17.5%)

- Record high diesel price: $5.94 (6/21/22)

Cities with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.24

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.11

#3. Scottsdale, AZ: $5.11

Cities with the least expensive gas

#1. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula, MS: $2.91

#2. Lawton, OK: $2.92

#3. Monroe, LA: $2.93

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

