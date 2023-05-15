110 ° Day Contest
Arizona Diamondbacks bringing back D-backs Summer Pass

Summer pass holders will have the opportunity to watch the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Los...
Summer pass holders will have the opportunity to watch the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and more.(Arizona Diamondbacks)
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing back their widely popular D-backs Summer Pass, presented by Bar-S, where families can pay $99 for tickets to all 37 home games from June 1-Aug. 31 this summer.

The summer pass includes some notable games, such as the Father’s Day game, where a Hawaiian Shirt, courtesy of Budweiser, will be handed out to the first 15,000 dads, the Fourth of July game, where an exclusive Patriotic Tee is given to the first 15,000 fans, and Star Wars Night on July 29, where the first 15,000 fans will receive a Tatooine Haboob Globe giveaway, courtesy of Cox.

Perhaps the most important date on the summer pass is the D-backs 25th Anniversary Celebration, where a Throwback Replica Jersey will be given to the first 15,000 fans on Aug. 12. Summer pass holders will have the opportunity to watch the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and more.

This year, the pass includes additional benefits, allowing pass holders to purchase guest passes to add to their tickets. Claim your D-backs Summer Pass at dbacks.com/summerpass or through the MLB Ballpark App.

