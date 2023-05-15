After surviving 50 stab wounds, Selah the dog returns to animal center

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center announced Monday that Selah the dog, who was hurt in an attack at a Lenior City home, is back at Young-Williams.

“Our team has been closely following the progress of Selah, a previous Young-Williams Animal Center resident and foster pup who was traumatically injured in an incident in Loudon County. Recently we found out that Selah needs more care than anticipated, and Young-Williams was able to pick her up thanks to the Loudon County Animal Shelter,” the center said in a statement.

“We’ve already received several kind offers of adoption, but Selah is not currently available as we prioritize her safety and continued recovery supported by a team of local veterinary professionals,” representatives said. “For those asking how they can help, thank you for all of the messages, prayers and offers of support for Selah. Young-Williams is not affiliated with any online fundraiser at this time; Selah’s care will be sponsored by our Animal Compassion Fund.”

The attack happened on May 2. Police said 24-year-old Darian Farley barricaded himself in his family’s basement, after stabbing the family dog, a pit-bull mix named Selah.

A week after the attack, the dog’s former owner Amanda Lovin, spoke to WVLT. “She looked like she was carved. Like her entire back had been carved, and I just don’t understand how, but she’s got one huge will to survive,” said Lovin.

When Lovin adopted Selah, she was blind in both eyes from an unknown attack. The dog provided a comforting presence for the family as they welcomed her into their home.

According to Lovin, Selah was stabbed around 50 times and received emergency medical care for days before returning home. Lovin said that it was assumed Selah was dead after they saw blood throughout the house as Farley barricaded himself in their basement.

Left for dead, Selah survived for more than four hours as investigators tried to get Farley out of the home.

Selah now has significant scarring on her back and neck.

“She behaves like it didn’t happen to her,” said Lovin.

WVLT reached back out to the owner after learning Selah was returned to the shelter but did not hear back.

Farley faces two felony charges for threatening to kill his father and animal abuse, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lovin said although he was only in the house for a few weeks prior to the incident, he will not be welcomed back in the home.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.