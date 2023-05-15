2 men dead, 5 teens injured after shooting in Yuma

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead, and five teenagers are in the hospital after they were shot in Yuma on Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m., Yuma police were called to a shooting near 32nd Street and Highway 195, just south of Interstate 8. Officers arrived and found seven people who had been shot. Two men, ages 19 and 20, were taken to the hospital, where they died from injuries. A 16-year-old boy was flown to Phoenix for treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Yuma police say four more teenage boys, ages 15-19, were shot but had non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation is underway to determine what led to the shooting. Police say there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

