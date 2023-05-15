110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

2 men dead, 5 teens injured after shooting in Yuma

Officers arrived and found seven people who had been shot.
Officers arrived and found seven people who had been shot.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead, and five teenagers are in the hospital after they were shot in Yuma on Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m., Yuma police were called to a shooting near 32nd Street and Highway 195, just south of Interstate 8. Officers arrived and found seven people who had been shot. Two men, ages 19 and 20, were taken to the hospital, where they died from injuries. A 16-year-old boy was flown to Phoenix for treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Yuma police say four more teenage boys, ages 15-19, were shot but had non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation is underway to determine what led to the shooting. Police say there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
A file photo of the Arizona State Capitol building.
Gov. Hobbs’ aide resigns hours before budget release
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation

Latest News

Police were called out for a welfare check, but they found a man dead in an alley.
Man found dead in alley near downtown Phoenix
A teen boy was shot early Sunday morning in Phoenix.
Teen boy dead after shooting near west Phoenix apartments
Police say a man was driving into oncoming traffic when he hit another car with a family inside.
Teen dead, family hospitalized after wrong-way driver crash in north Phoenix
A teen girl was shot dead in front of a house party in a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and...
Teen girl shot to death during overnight house party near Tolleson