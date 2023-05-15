$10 million project to go toward converting motel to shelter in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A roughly $10 million project will go toward turning a motel into a shelter for homeless people in Tempe, officials say. On Monday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement to provide the City of Tempe with $7.3 million to open the shelter, and Tempe will give an additional $3 million to help fund the project. It will house 120 people a night and include 60 units, with two people per unit.

“This collaborative project with the City of Tempe is another important step towards addressing homelessness in our community,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman, District 4, in a press release. “With the purchase of this motel, we can provide shelter and support to those in need, and help them find a sustainable plan to end their homelessness.”

Officials say it’s designed to help single people, families and people with pets. This is the second project of its kind in Tempe. In 2021, the city bought a motel on Apache Boulevard and transformed it into a 40-room shelter. Similar projects have spread outside of Maricopa County as well. Last month, a nonprofit in Flagstaff purchased a motel to convert to a shelter.

In addition to providing housing, officials say those staying at the complex will receive case management services, such as helping people find jobs and long-term housing. The motel-turned-shelter will be in place for the next decade. Then, after 10 years, Tempe will have the option to develop it into affordable housing. “We are grateful to Maricopa County for their leadership and partnership and this new opportunity to expand our comprehensive response to homelessness,” Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said in a press release. “Through new investments, strategies and partnerships, we are making progress in elevating the continued health, safety and quality of life of our entire community.”

The city hasn’t disclosed where the new shelter will be built.

