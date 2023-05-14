110 ° Day Contest
Witnesses share intense moments of Globe shooting, hours-long standoff

Witnesses at a home and restaurant share the intense moments when the U.S. Marshalls took a Mesa murder suspect into custody.
By Casey Torres
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A home riddled with bullets, a busted window and a tarp covering an exposed bedroom is a clear sign something went wrong in a Globe neighborhood Friday night. “There’s just people always in and out of the house,” said Edward Brown, a neighbor.

The mess on Russell and Golden Hill Roads was caused by a shooting which Brown says broke out around 4 p.m. right across his home. “I was just out here, and then I see all the police officers out my window and they were saying ‘U.S. Marshals, come out with your hands up’,” said Brown.

The U.S. Marshals Service said officers tracked down a suspect, who has not been named, with warrants for weapons violations and murder. Brown said he saw officers throw a flash bang at his front-door neighbor’s house. “And then, all of a sudden, I heard police officers say ‘Shots fired. Shots fired’,” said Brown.

Investigators said the suspect fired at officers before barricading himself. Brown said he was evacuated about 10 minutes after bullets started flying and made his way to Judy’s Cook House nearby.

The night manager there, Jennifer Noland, said she could hear gunfire for hours while she worked. “Last night was scary. Actually, for the first time in a while, I felt a lot of fear last night,” said Noland. She said her 20-year-old daughter was also working at the restaurant and was worried for her safety. She only hoped she could make it home safe to her other children. Noland said she still had anxiety the day after the shooting. “I got like three hours of sleep. I laid in bed and tossed and turned. And when I thought about it this morning, I was checking myself about my feelings,” said Noland.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the suspect was taken into custody following a negotiation to surrender. “Definitely a sense of relief because when you have somebody like that that goes through those lengths of shooting at copes, they obviously have no regard for humans,” said Noland.

Brown was able to return home Saturday morning, and somehow, no bullets hit his home. However, he is even more grateful he was home alone. “I was just scared, you know? My babies are always here in the window, and I was just scared,” said Brown.

Brown said this wasn’t the first time he noticed law enforcement at his neighbor’s house. Just last week, he said state police blocked off the street and arrested a man. Brown said his neighbor apologized about the incident but didn’t share more details as to why the suspect was in her home. However, Mesa Police said the suspect is connected to a deadly robbery that took place in March.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

