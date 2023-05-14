110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Temps warmer than normal for Arizona

Daytime high temperatures in the lower deserts will hover near 100 degrees through at least Wednesday. Holly Bock has the forecast.
By Holly Bock
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Mother’s Day, everyone! Another day with temperatures above average and shower and thunderstorm activity in the higher terrain across the state.

Expect a hot week ahead of us, with temperatures running above normal. Daytime high temperatures in the lower deserts will hover near 100 degrees through at least Wednesday. We are tracking daily showers and thunderstorms chances in the evenings because of increased moisture in the region. The best chance for this activity will be the higher terrain in eastern and northern Arizona. The biggest threat with this activity will be brief heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds.

These storms could also produce outflow boundaries which could kick up dust across the Valley. Temperatures will cool just a couple of degrees toward the end of the work week into the mid-90s, Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
A file photo of the Arizona State Capitol building.
Gov. Hobbs’ aide resigns hours before budget release
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation

Latest News

AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 5pm update for 5/14/2023
Bring on the heat!
Bring on the heat
AZFAMILY | First Alert (7am) Update at Sunday, 05/14/2023
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 9pm update for 5/13/2023