Temps warmer than normal for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Mother’s Day, everyone! Another day with temperatures above average and shower and thunderstorm activity in the higher terrain across the state.

Expect a hot week ahead of us, with temperatures running above normal. Daytime high temperatures in the lower deserts will hover near 100 degrees through at least Wednesday. We are tracking daily showers and thunderstorms chances in the evenings because of increased moisture in the region. The best chance for this activity will be the higher terrain in eastern and northern Arizona. The biggest threat with this activity will be brief heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds.

These storms could also produce outflow boundaries which could kick up dust across the Valley. Temperatures will cool just a couple of degrees toward the end of the work week into the mid-90s, Thursday and Friday.

