Teenager dies after crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenager is dead after an early morning crash that has restricted roads in north Phoenix.

Around 3 a.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of a two-car crash near 40th Street and Osborn Road. One driver, a teenage girl, was taken from the scene to the hospital, where she later died. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were also taken, however, they suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Roads near the crash are restricted, and officers are asking drivers to avoid the area. The investigation is still underway, and it’s not yet been determined if impairment was a factor.

