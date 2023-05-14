Teen girl shot to death during overnight house party near Tolleson
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen girl was shot to death when she reportedly tried to leave a house party in a neighborhood near Tolleson Sunday morning.
Phoenix Police responded to the shooting which happened just after midnight near 91st Ave. and Lower Buckeye Road. When they arrived they found a girl with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators learned she may have been trying to leave the party when she was shot.
Detectives are still looking for a suspect.
