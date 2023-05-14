110 ° Day Contest
Teen girl shot to death during overnight house party near Tolleson

The shooting happened just after midnight, according to police, which was when the teenage girl was hit and died in front of the house.
By Kit Silavong
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen girl was shot to death when she reportedly tried to leave a house party in a neighborhood near Tolleson Sunday morning.

Phoenix Police responded to the shooting which happened just after midnight near 91st Ave. and Lower Buckeye Road. When they arrived they found a girl with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators learned she may have been trying to leave the party when she was shot.

Detectives are still looking for a suspect.

