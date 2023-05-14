Teen dies after allegedly driving wrong-way, crashing into car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenager is dead after allegedly driving the wrong way and crashing into another car in Phoenix on Sunday morning.

Around 3 a.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of a two-car crash near 40th Street and Osborn Road. One of the drivers, 17-year-old Amalia Judiscak, was taken to the hospital where she later died. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives say Judiscak was going the wrong way on 40th street when she crashed into another car. Police have not said is impairment is a factor.

The area near the crash was closed as police investigated. It has since reopened.

It hasn't been determined if impairment is a factor yet. (Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.