Teen dies after allegedly driving wrong-way, crashing into car in Phoenix

Phoenix police responded to reports of a two-car crash near 40th Street and Osborn Road.
Phoenix police responded to reports of a two-car crash near 40th Street and Osborn Road.
By Dani Birzer and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenager is dead after allegedly driving the wrong way and crashing into another car in Phoenix on Sunday morning.

Around 3 a.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of a two-car crash near 40th Street and Osborn Road. One of the drivers, 17-year-old Amalia Judiscak, was taken to the hospital where she later died. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives say Judiscak was going the wrong way on 40th street when she crashed into another car. Police have not said is impairment is a factor.

The area near the crash was closed as police investigated. It has since reopened.

It hasn't been determined if impairment is a factor yet.
It hasn't been determined if impairment is a factor yet.

