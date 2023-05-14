110 ° Day Contest
Teen dead, family hospitalized after wrong-way driver crash in north Phoenix

Police say a man was driving into oncoming traffic when he hit another car with a family inside.
Police say a man was driving into oncoming traffic when he hit another car with a family inside.
By Dani Birzer and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is dead and his family is hospitalized after they were hit by a wrong-way driver who police say failed to stop at a stop sign in north Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m., rescue crews responded to a two-car crash near 30th Street and Greenway Road. Police say a man in a pickup truck was going south on 31st Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign and drove the wrong way on Greenway Road. Police say the man crashed into a car with a family of two adults and five children inside. All members of the family was taken to the hospital where one of the children, a teenage boy died from injuries.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and showed signs of impairment. The truck driver will be booked into jail and faces various charges including manslaughter and DUI. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Paramedics said that 6 children and one man are in hospital.
Paramedics said that 6 children and one man are in hospital.(Arizona's Family)

