Teen in custody after shooting in Eloy

Eloy police were called to a shooting near Mohave Circle and S. Apache Avenue, just east of Frontier Street.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenager is in custody after a shooting in Eloy on Saturday afternoon, and police are searching for more suspects involved.

Around 3:30 p.m., Eloy police were called to a shooting near Mohave Circle and S. Apache Avenue, just east of Frontier Street. Police stopped a vehicle involved in the shooting and took a minor into custody. Another person in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries.

The teen was booked into the Pinal County Juvenile Detention Center and faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, endangerment, minor in possession of a firearm, criminal damage and aggravated assault.

Police say there are several outstanding suspects and will continue investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Eloy Police Department at (520) 466-7324.

