Teen boy hospitalized after shooting near west Phoenix apartments

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is in critical condition after he was shot in an apartment complex in west Phoenix.

The teen was shot Saturday night just before midnight in an apartment complex near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road. He was taken to hospital in critical condition. Police are looking for a suspect, and what led up to the shooting is under investigation.

