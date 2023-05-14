Sources: Monty Williams fired as head coach of Phoenix Suns
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Suns dismissed head coach Monty Williams from the team on Saturday, multiple sources say.
According to ESPN and the Athletic, Williams was let go from the team after four seasons with the Suns. While with the team from 2019-2023, Williams was a two-time NBA coach of the year. Williams lost the 2021 NBA finals and recently just lost to the top seed Denver Nuggets in 6 games in the Western conference semifinals.
