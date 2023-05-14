Microsoft founder Bill Gates honored at Northern Arizona University graduation

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of students gathered in the Walkup Skydome to graduate from Northern Arizona University on Saturday. To help commemorate this exciting moment in their lives, graduating students and their families received words of inspiration from a distinguished individual in the tech industry.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates received an honorary doctorate from the university and afterward took the podium to give the keynote address to students. “The time has finally come to exhale. Today is your accomplishment too, and I think that deserves a round of applause,” said Gates.

Gates is notably known for founding Microsoft in 1975, a company he dropped out of college to start. He became a leader in business, personal software and services. In 2008, Gates shifted his work to focus on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, an organization he has with his ex-wife. The foundation focuses on improving the lives of the world’s most disadvantaged people through working on global health and development issues, agricultural development, hygiene and water sanitation and more.

“Class of 2023, the future belongs to you. I believe that you will be the ones to solve the climate crisis and reduce the gap between the rich and poor,” Gates said during his keynote speech. “You have already made history by attending college during some truly unprecedented times. I have no doubt that you will continue to make history throughout the rest of your lives.”

Congratulations to the NAU Class of 2023!

