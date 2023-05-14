Man found dead in alley near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was found shot in an alley near downtown Phoenix on Sunday morning. Police responded around 8 a.m. to a welfare check near 17th Avenue and Sherman Street. Officers arrived and found a man who had died from being shot. The man has not been identified.

Phoenix police are investigating his death as a homicide and have not identified a suspect.

