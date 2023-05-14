110 ° Day Contest
Man found dead in alley near downtown Phoenix

Police were called out for a welfare check, but they found a man dead in an alley.
By Kit Silavong
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was found shot in an alley near downtown Phoenix on Sunday morning. Police responded around 8 a.m. to a welfare check near 17th Avenue and Sherman Street. Officers arrived and found a man who had died from being shot. The man has not been identified.

Phoenix police are investigating his death as a homicide and have not identified a suspect.

