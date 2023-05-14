Man dead, another hospitalized after shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting in west Phoenix on Sunday morning.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. in a neighborhood near 83rd Avenue and Osborn Road. Officers arrived and found two men who had been shot. One of the men died at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect remains outstanding and details on what led to the shooting are under investigation.

