Man dead after overnight shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an overnight shooting that happened in a south Phoenix neighborhood.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting around 3 a.m. on Sunday near 16th Street and Ardmore Road. A man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also found shot and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that the initial shooting broke out at a house party. The investigation is still underway, and no suspect has been identified.

