110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after overnight shooting in south Phoenix

A man is dead after being shot to death at a south Phoenix home early Sunday morning.
A man is dead after being shot to death at a south Phoenix home early Sunday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an overnight shooting that happened in a south Phoenix neighborhood.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting around 3 a.m. on Sunday near 16th Street and Ardmore Road. A man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also found shot and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that the initial shooting broke out at a house party. The investigation is still underway, and no suspect has been identified.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
A file photo of the Arizona State Capitol building.
Gov. Hobbs’ aide resigns hours before budget release
Mesa responders searching for the body of a man witnesses said went into the lake after a...
Police identify man who never resurfaced from lake in Mesa
18-year-old Peter Clabron III was booked into jail on two felonies for the death of 18-year-old...
18-year-old arrested on manslaughter charge for death of Mesa high school football player

Latest News

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Man critical after two-car crash in west Phoenix
A teen boy was shot early Sunday morning in Phoenix.
Teen boy hospitalized after shooting near west Phoenix apartments
It hasn't been determined if impairment is a factor yet.
Teenager dies after crash in north Phoenix
Thanks to a team of doctors, Sibjene was able to get treated and deliver her two healthy babies...
Chandler mother battles heart condition while delivering twins before Mother’s Day